The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Increased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.