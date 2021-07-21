The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

