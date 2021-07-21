The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.33. The RealReal shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4,548 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 57.6% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 106.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 264.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 431,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

