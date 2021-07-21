The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. 15,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

