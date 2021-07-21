The Sherwin-Williams Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by 57.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $202.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.30.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

