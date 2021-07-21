The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

