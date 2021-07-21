The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 24,357 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

