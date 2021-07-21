The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.71. The Westaim has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

