TheStreet Upgrades Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to “C-“

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARV opened at $17.65 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

