Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $178.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00240156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00033112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.