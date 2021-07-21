Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91,623.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,462.09 and $91,623.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00363736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

