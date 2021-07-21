Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 171 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.78. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,637.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

