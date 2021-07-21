Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.41 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 166,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

