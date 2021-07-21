Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.56 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $917.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

