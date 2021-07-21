Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

