Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.64 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IART opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.