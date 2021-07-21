Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.

Shares of THRY opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

