Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 68,681 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

