Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 88,475 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,000. Expedia Group accounts for 3.1% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,228. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

