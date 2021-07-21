Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $293,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00.

LSXMA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,635. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

