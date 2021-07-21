Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0022 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $283,817.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

