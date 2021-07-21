Timothy P. Horne Sells 25,000 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $3,320,500.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CHCI opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 58.29% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,690 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.25% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

