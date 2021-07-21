Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

