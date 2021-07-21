TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $205.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BLD stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,684. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

