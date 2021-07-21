Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average volume of 1,035 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.