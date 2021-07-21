Traders Purchase Large Volume of Relmada Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 911 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 869% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.
In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $114,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $318,762. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLMD opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.