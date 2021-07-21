Traders Purchase Large Volume of Relmada Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 911 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 869% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $114,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $318,762. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RLMD opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

