TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,338 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $189,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

