Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

