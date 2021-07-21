Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,703. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

