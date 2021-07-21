Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Triple-S Management worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Triple-S Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Triple-S Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE GTS opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.