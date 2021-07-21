TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,476.80

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $389,476.80 and approximately $18,336.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

