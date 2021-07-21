Truegame (TGAME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $60,458.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

