Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.