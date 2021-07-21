Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1,243.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,132 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

