Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Square were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

