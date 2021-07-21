Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.07 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 365.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,804 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

