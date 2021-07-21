Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,488,971. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $487.25 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

