Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $7.14 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.