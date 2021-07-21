Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.95. 4,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

