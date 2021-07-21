TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Position Reduced by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000.

TWCTU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

