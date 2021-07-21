Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

