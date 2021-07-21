Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 294.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.