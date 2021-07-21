Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.31 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock worth $108,431,532. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

