Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19. Also, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

