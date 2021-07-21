Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

