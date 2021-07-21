Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

