Tyson J. Wagler Buys 545 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Tyson J. Wagler bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $19,990.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $961.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $233,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

