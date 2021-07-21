u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBLXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank cut u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

