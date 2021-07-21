U.S. Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.