UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 541 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $222,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

